Nigeria, UK pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Nigeria and the UK have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in ways that will bring tangible benefits to the citizens of both nations.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Senior Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement is against the backdrop of Tuggar’s meeting with the British Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, across a broad range of subject matters.

The meeting, held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, focused on shared priorities, including trade, investment, security, education, migration, and climate action.

According to him, the visit formed part of Nigeria’s wider diplomatic outreach aimed at advancing mutual interests, promoting development, and reinforcing its longstanding partnerships on the global stage.

Tuggar described the engagement as constructive and forward-looking, saying such reflected the long-standing friendship and shared democratic values that guided the Nigeria–UK relations.

Both ministers exchanged views on global and regional developments, explored new areas of economic partnership, and discussed ongoing cooperation in defence and governance.

They also acknowledged the vital role of people-to-people ties and the contributions of the Nigerian diaspora to strengthening the relationship.

The ministers further pledged to maintain regular dialogue and follow up on agreed areas of cooperation.

News.Az