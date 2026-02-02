Nipah alert: Myanmar steps up airport surveillance

According to the Ministry of Health, heightened precautions are being taken in response to an ongoing Nipah virus outbreak in India’s West Bengal, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Special attention is being given to travelers arriving from India, with health checks focused on fever and other symptoms associated with the virus.

The ministry said health screening of passengers arriving from abroad is being carried out in line with established guidelines for infectious diseases that could pose a public health emergency.

As part of public awareness efforts, informational leaflets are being distributed to travelers and posters displayed throughout the airport. Disease prevention and control measures are also being implemented in coordination with relevant departments operating at the airport, the ministry said.

Similar enhanced surveillance and screening measures have also been introduced at Mandalay International Airport, according to the ministry.

So far, no suspected cases of Nipah virus have been reported in Myanmar, the ministry added.