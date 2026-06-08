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Iran targeted "terrorist groups" in Iraq

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Iran targeted terrorist groups in Iraq
Source: CNN

Iran has targeted what its military described as “terrorist groups” in Iraq, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News said Monday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the so-called terrorist headquarters in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, the outlet said on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Sulaymaniyah is located in the Kurdish region of Iraq, just west of the Iranian border.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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