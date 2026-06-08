Iran targeted "terrorist groups" in Iraq
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Source: CNN
Iran has targeted what its military described as “terrorist groups” in Iraq, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News said Monday.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the so-called terrorist headquarters in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, the outlet said on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Sulaymaniyah is located in the Kurdish region of Iraq, just west of the Iranian border.
By Faig Mahmudov