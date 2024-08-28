North Korea's Kim oversees test-firing of upgraded rocket launcher

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed a test-firing of the 240mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on Tuesday.

The MLRS, which has been technically enhanced for improved maneuverability and concentrated firing, demonstrated advantages in various aspects including its new guidance system, controllability, and destructive power, News.Az reports citing KNCA.Earlier this week, Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of new "suicide drones," watching them take off and destroy test targets including a mock tank, and urged researchers to develop artificial intelligence for the unmanned vehicles.

