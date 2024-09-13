North Korea’s Kim oversees test-firing of new multiple rocket launcher

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test-firing of a newly developed 600mm multiple rocket launcher.

The launcher has been optimized for enhanced performance in line with the military's operational needs, News.Az reports citing KCNA. Notably, it features an upgraded chassis and a fully automated firepower system.The testing phase included both a driving test and a volley test.The Japanese Defense Ministry reported that North Korea launched several projectiles, likely ballistic missiles, in the early hours of September 12. At least two of these projectiles traveled 350 km and reached an altitude of 100 km.Recently, North Korea has been advancing its weaponry, including the development of multiple rocket launchers. Last year, the country introduced 600mm rocket launchers to its arsenal, which Pyongyang asserts are capable of deploying tactical nuclear weapons.

