Yandex metrika counter

Norway hits 95.9% EV share in 2025 car market

  • World
  • Share
Norway hits 95.9% EV share in 2025 car market
Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Norway has essentially achieved its 2025 goal of phasing out new fossil-fuel cars, with year-end figures revealing that nearly all new passenger vehicles sold were electric or plug-in hybrids.

According to data released by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), a total of 179,549 new passenger cars were registered in 2025. Of these, 172,232 were fully electric and 2,751 were plug-in hybrids, meaning 95.9% of all new cars sold had no fossil-fuel powertrain, up from 88.9% in 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Overall, 97.5% of new vehicles sold during the year were capable of charging via a plug.

The remaining registrations included 2,306 conventional hybrids without a plug, 1,773 diesel vehicles and just 487 petrol-powered cars. As a result, only 1.3% of new vehicles sold in Norway in 2025 had no traction battery. No hydrogen-powered cars were registered during the year, down from nine in 2024.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      