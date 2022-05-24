Numerous solar panels to be installed in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Natural gas will be used in a very limited volume in Karabakh,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov at the event on Italian design day jointly organized by the Italian embassy in Azerbaijan, the Italian Trade Agency, and the Development and Diplomacy Institution of ADA University, News.az reports.

According to him, numerous solar panels will be installed in Karabakh: “New Karabakh will be a completely green energy field.”

News.Az