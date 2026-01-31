Nvidia's plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI faces uncertainty

According to people familiar with the matter, the two companies are now reassessing the future of their partnership, News.Az reports, citing the Wall Street Journal.

Current discussions reportedly include a possible equity investment of tens of billions of dollars as part of OpenAI’s ongoing funding round, rather than the previously discussed headline figure.

Nvidia announced in September that it was considering an investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI, a deal that would have provided the ChatGPT maker with substantial funding and access to advanced chips critical to training and running its latest artificial-intelligence models amid intensifying competition.

According to the report, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has privately stressed to industry contacts in recent months that the original $100 billion plan was non-binding and had not been finalized.

Huang has also expressed private concerns about what he described as a lack of discipline in OpenAI’s business approach, as well as the growing competitive pressure from rivals such as Google and Anthropic, the Journal added.

“We have been OpenAI’s preferred partner for the last 10 years. We look forward to continuing to work together,” an Nvidia spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Major technology companies and investors, including SoftBank Group, are racing to deepen ties with OpenAI, which is spending heavily on data centers, in hopes of gaining an edge in the global AI race.

Amazon is in talks to invest tens of billions of dollars in OpenAI, with the figure potentially reaching $50 billion, Reuters reported on Thursday.

OpenAI is seeking to raise up to $100 billion in funding at a valuation of roughly $830 billion, Reuters has previously reported.