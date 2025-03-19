Nvidia unveils new AI chips to boost market dominance VIDEO

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photo: Bloomberg

At its annual GTC conference on Tuesday, Nvidia unveiled new chips designed for building and deploying artificial intelligence models.

CEO Jensen Huang revealed Blackwell Ultra, a family of chips shipping in the second half of this year, as well as Vera Rubin, the company’s next-generation graphics processing unit, or GPU, that is expected to ship in 2026, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Nvidia’s sales are up more than sixfold since its business was transformed by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022. That’s because its “big GPUs” have most of the market for developing advanced AI, a process called training.

Software developers and investors are closely watching the company’s new chips to see if they offer enough additional performance and efficiency to convince the company’s biggest end customers — cloud companies including Microsoft, Google and Amazon — to continue spending billions of dollars to build data centers based around Nvidia chips.

“This last year is where almost the entire world got involved. The computational requirement, the scaling law of AI, is more resilient, and in fact, is hyper-accelerated,” Huang said.

Tuesday’s announcements are also a test of Nvidia’s new annual release cadence. The company is striving to announce new chip families on an every-year basis. Before the AI boom, Nvidia released new chip architectures every other year.

The GTC conference in San Jose, California, is also a show of strength for Nvidia.

The event, Nvidia’s second in-person conference since the pandemic, is expected to have 25,000 attendees and hundreds of companies discussing the ways they use the company’s hardware for AI. That includes Waymo, Microsoft and Ford, among others. General Motors

also announced that it will use Nvidia’s service for its next-generation vehicles.

The chip architecture after Rubin will be named after physicist Richard Feynman, Nvidia said on Tuesday, continuing its tradition of naming chip families after scientists. Nvidia’s Feynman chips are expected to be available in 2028, according to a slide displayed by Huang.

Nvidia will also showcase its other products and services at the event.

For example, Nvidia announced new laptops and desktops using its chips, including two AI-focused PCs called DGX Spark and DGX Station that will be able to run large AI models such as Llama or DeepSeek. The company also announced updates to its networking parts for tying hundreds or thousands of GPUs together so they work as one, as well as a software package called Dynamo that helps users get the most out of their chips.

