October’s Harvest Moon will be 2025’s first supermoon

The first supermoon of 2025 will light up the sky on Tuesday night, marking the start of a series of lunar events.

The full Harvest Moon rises in the UK at around 18:20 GMT on 7 October and will mark the start of a run of three consecutive supermoons in the final three months of 2025, News.Az reports citing the BBC.

It will be the largest and brightest full Moon of the year so far and the first supermoon since November 2024.

If you want to catch a glimpse keep an eye on the forecast though as cloud may obscure the view in some places.

What makes a full Moon a supermoon?

The Moon's orbit around the Earth is not circular but elliptical, meaning that the distance between the two varies throughout the year. If the Moon is full at its closest point to Earth - called the perigee - or within 90% of its closest point, it can be referred to as a 'supermoon'. The term was first coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle to describe full Moons that appear noticeably larger and brighter as they coincide with the perigee. They can seem to be up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons, external. Different parts of the astronomical community chose to define supermoons in slightly varying ways. An alternative definition is any full Moon within 360,000km of the centre of the Earth - and under this interpretation October's Harvest Moon would not qualify. What is a Harvest Moon? The full Strawberry Moon in June rises over Canary Wharf in London, appearing to be very large above the city skyline Full Moons throughout the year are given names, often dating back centuries, that reflect what is happening in nature. October's full Moon is known as the Hunter's Moon but it is also this year's Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name given to the full Moon that rises closest to the autumn equinox, traditionally a time for gathering crops. It also rises around sunset for several evenings in succession creating extra light for farmers working outside. The equinox this year was on 22 September, and often the Harvest Moon occurs in the same month. In fact it's on 7 October and is the latest since 1987. The Harvest Moon is perhaps the most well-known one of the year, thanks in part to the 1992 hit song 'Harvest Moon' by Neil Young. Whilst this will be the brightest and largest full Moon of 2025 so far, you won't have to wait long until the next one, as we will see two more supermoons this year, on 5 November and 4 December.

