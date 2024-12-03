OJ Simpson confessed on tape to killing Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-bodyguard claims
OJ Simpson allegedly confessed on tape to killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, his former bodyguard has claimed — but the apparent recording has been tied up in messy litigation for months, according to court filings, News.az reports citing The New York Times.
The so-called confession is said to be on a thumb drive that cops in Bloomington, MN., seized from Simpson’s ex-bodyguard, Iroc Avelli, when he was arrested in an unrelated incident back in 2022, TMZ reported.
Avelli, however, only alerted police to what was allegedly on the device earlier this year — just two months after Simpson died in Las Vegas in April, according to a search warrant.
Working off Avelli’s tip, a judge granted cops a new search warrant to examine the thumb drive in June — but the results are still pending, the court docs state.
The saga has been drawn out because Avelli and his lawyers have been filing legal papers in a bid to get his belongings back, law enforcement sources told the outlet.
The drive, which is still in police possession, was among a handful of similar devices and ammunition found inside Avelli’s green backpack at the time of his arrest.
It wasn’t immediately clear if cops have examined the contents of the thumb drive or if the apparent confession is even located on the device.
Avelli allegedly claimed the recording featured Simpson implicating an unknown third party in the double murder, too.
Simpson was charged with the horrific slashing murders of his ex-wife and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in Los Angeles in 1994.
The once-beloved NFL superstar was acquitted a year later following a blockbuster trial.
