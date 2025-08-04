One dead, 11 injured after bus collides with freight train in Russia's Leningrad

One person was killed and 11 others injured on Monday when a bus collided with a freight train in Russia’s Leningrad region, according to the regional railway administration.

The incident occurred when the bus driver entered a railway crossing despite an approaching train, the administration reported via Telegram. The train operator applied emergency brakes, but the train was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the railway administration said it was a regular service bus, Russia’s state-run RIA news agency cited the local prosecutor's office, which claimed the vehicle involved was a tourist bus.

The details were updated after the railway administration revised the casualty figures, correcting earlier reports that had stated two fatalities and 10 injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

