One dead after house explosion in Baku’s Bakikhanov settlement

One of the two people injured in a powerful explosion at a residential house in Baku’s Bakikhanov settlement has died, medical officials said Tuesday.

The Sabunchu Medical Center confirmed that the victim, who had been admitted to its intensive care unit, succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the blast, News.Az reports, citing local media. According to the center, he suffered a fractured femur, a fractured right humerus, a dislocated left shoulder, a severe traumatic brain injury, and second-degree burns to his face and limbs. “Despite intensive resuscitation efforts, he passed away,” the center said.

The explosion occurred around 10:00 a.m. in a private house in Bakikhanov, Sabunchu district. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said emergency crews from the State Fire Protection Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service were dispatched after a call to the ministry’s hotline.

Initial reports from the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said two people were injured. One victim with multiple burns was taken to the Burn Center, while the other—the man who later died—was hospitalized at the Sabunchu Medical Center with trauma and burn injuries.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion, and an investigation is ongoing.

