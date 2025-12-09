Two injured in blast at Baku residential building

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were injured in an explosion at a private residential building in the settlement of Bakikhanov in Baku’s Sabunchu district on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units, the incident was reported around 10:00 a.m. to the Republican Center for Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance. A medical team was immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing local media.

One of the injured was hospitalized with burns to various parts of the body at the Burn Center, while the second person, suffering from both trauma and burns, was taken to the Sabunchu Medical Center.

The Ministry of Emergencies confirmed the explosion occurred in a private residential building. Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service and Special Risk Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene to manage the aftermath.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

News.Az