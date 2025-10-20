One dead, five injured as truck crashes and catches fire in Philippines - VIDEO

A cargo truck driver was killed and five others injured after the truck crashed into multiple vehicles and caught fire in Quezon province, southeast of Manila, the Philippines, on Monday, according to local police.

Authorities said the truck was navigating a descending curve on a highway in Atimonan early in the morning when the driver lost control due to mechanical trouble, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

⚠1 dead, 5 injured as truck catches fire in #Philippines



A cargo truck driver was killed and five others were injured after a cargo truck crashed into vehicles and caught fire in #Quezon province, southeast of #Manila, on Monday, local police has said. pic.twitter.com/prDJUDoLVW — News.Az (@news_az) October 20, 2025

The truck first crashed into a roadside pile of mud, then hit a parked wrecked truck, causing it to tilt onto its side, before sliding and colliding with two moving tricycles.

The truck then caught fire and exploded, trapping the driver inside. Firefighters arrived promptly but were unable to save him.

The collision left two tricycle drivers and three passengers injured.

