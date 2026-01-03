One killed in inner-Melbourne shooting

In a statement released on Saturday, police said officers responded quickly after hearing gunshots in Fitzroy, a suburb located next to Melbourne’s central business district (CBD), shortly after midnight, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Emergency services personnel provided medical treatment; however, the man, who has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene.

Police confirmed that the shooting took place near an intersection approximately 100 meters from the Fitzroy Police Station.

According to the statement, a vehicle was seen fleeing the area before first responders arrived.

As of 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, no arrests had been made, and police said investigations into the incident were continuing.