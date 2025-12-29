Man shot dead by police after two-car crash in Thetford

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man believed to be carrying a handgun was shot and killed by police following a two-vehicle collision in Thetford, Norfolk, authorities said.

Officers were called to London Road around 8:25 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a collision. Police said one of the drivers left the scene carrying what was described as a handgun, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.

Armed officers responded and the suspect was shot a short distance from the crash site. Despite emergency services’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident, which has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The A11 remains closed in both directions between the Thetford Ranges and Brandon Road roundabouts.

Assistant Chief Constable David Buckley said: “We understand this incident will cause concern. Our armed officers respond to hundreds of firearms-related calls each year, but police shootings are extremely rare. A full independent investigation is underway.

“We are cooperating fully with the IOPC and will provide all bodycam footage and 999 calls to ensure transparency. No one else is being sought in connection with this incident.”

News.Az