One killed, several injured as protests turn violent in Tripoli

One protester was killed and several injured in central Tripoli as a result of shelling by forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU).

Fire was opened at the protesters near the headquarters of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh where thousands are demanding his resignation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On its part, the government sitting in Tripoli has issued a statement, saying that it had prevented an attempted assault of Dbeibeh’s office.

Seven ministers and four deputies in Dbeibeh’s cabinet has already resigned amid growing protests.

Tensions flared up in Tripoli on Monday night, when clashes between the 444th Infantry Brigade, loyal to the GNU, and the Stability Support Apparatus broke out in the city. The clashes, caused by the assassination of the apparatus’ head Abdelghani al-Kikli at the brigade’s headquarters, lasted for several hours before the GNU Defense Ministry announced an end to its operation to ensure security in the capital. Later, Dbeibeh made a number of decisions to restructure security services in Tripoli. In particular, he ordered the dismantling of the Deterrence Forces led by Abdul Raouf Kara. The move sparked new clashes between Kara’s fighters and members of the 444th Brigade.

