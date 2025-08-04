One killed, six injured in road accident in Northern Afghanistan

A road accident in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan, left one person dead and six others injured, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar, the vehicle overturned in the Kohistan district on Sunday. No further details about the cause or condition of the injured were immediately released, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident follows another tragic report from Friday, in which seven people were killed and one injured in twin road accidents in the same province.

Authorities have urged caution as road conditions remain hazardous in the mountainous region.

