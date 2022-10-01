OPEC+ to meet in person in Vienna on October 5

OPEC+ to meet in person in Vienna on October 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC+ oil producers will hold an in-person meeting, their first since March 2020, in Vienna on October 5, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a press release on Saturday, News.az reports.

According to the alliance, the 45th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will be followed by the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting.

OPEC+ last met in person in March 20, and has held its meetings via videoconference amid the coronavirus pandemic ever since.

News.Az