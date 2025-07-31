OpenAI hits $12 bln in annualized revenue, sees higher costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI’s annual revenue just about doubled in the first seven months of 2025, reaching $12 billion in annualized revenue, although costs were also seen rising, The Information reported on Wednesday, News.az reports citing BBC.

The figure implied OpenAI was generating $1 billion a month, as weekly active users for its ChatGPT suite surged to about 700 million, the report said, citing a source.

But the artificial intelligence startup also hiked its cash burn projection to $8 billion in 2025, up $1 billion from earlier projections.

The Microsoft-backed startup is lining up investors for the second $30 billion of a recent funding round, The Information reported, with Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management investing hundreds of millions in the round.

OpenAI is gearing up to release its GPT-5 AI model in the first week of August, which is expected to be the most advanced model by the company.

The start-up largely kicked off the ongoing AI race with the release of its ChatGPT platform in late-2022, which was one of the fastest growing apps of all time.

