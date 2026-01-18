Orban accepted Trump's offer to join the Gaza Peace Council

US President Donald J. Trump (L) welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 May 2019. | Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accepted US President Donald Trump's offer to join the "Peace Council" governing the Gaza Strip.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó announced this during an appearance on the Kossuth radio program, News.Az reports.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to participate in the work of the Peace Council on Gaza," the Foreign Minister said, noting that the Hungarian government considers this a great honor.

According to Szijjártó, the Hungarian prime minister instructed him to inform the American administration about this.

The minister also noted that Hungary "highly values ​​the peacekeeping activities" of the US President and places its hopes on him for a resolution to the situation in the Gaza Strip. Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary is interested in peace in the Middle East, as the situation in that region has a significant impact on security in Europe.

News.Az