OTS countries set to create joint committee on combined freight transportation

The Kazakh Parliament on Wednesday ratified the Agreement on International Combined Freight Transportation between the governments of the OTS countries, signed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on November 11, 2022, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.This agreement aims to further develop the transit and transportation potential and trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.Under the agreement, the volumes of cargo transported by rail, water, and road between the member states of OTS will be increased. The parties will also cooperate and provide mutual assistance in promoting combined freight transportation. To facilitate this, a Joint Committee of representatives from relevant state bodies and organizations will be established to discuss and resolve pertinent issues.Following the ratification of the agreement, the parties will be able to implement measures to introduce digital technologies for transit transportation and ensure seamless multimodal transportation of goods. A Unified Transport Document Management System has been developed to facilitate the switch to electronic consignment notes and waybills in road transportation. This system will enable Kazakhstan to adopt the electronic international eCMR after joining the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods.

