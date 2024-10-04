Over 230,000 Afghan refugees returned home from Iran last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that over 230,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Iran in the past month.



According to the report, this is the highest number of returnees recorded from Iran to Afghanistan this year.The report stated that this marks a significant increase in returnees, surpassing the previous high in May, when just over 190,000 Afghans returned,Of the total returnees in September, 43 percent were deported, while 50 percent returned voluntarily, according to the IOM’s report.“Inflows from the Islamic Republic of Iran make up nearly three-quarters of the total, with approximately 91,000 Afghans entering the country this week alone,” the IOM stated. In comparison, inflows from Pakistan accounted for just 29 percent.However, Afghan immigrants who do not have residence documents are prohibited from working in some provinces of Iran.Recently, head of Eslamshahr city's Labor Behnam Emami ordered that no immigrants without documents should be employed and only immigrants with documents can be recruited for hard jobs.The forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has been going on for a long time, but it has recently increasedAccording to experts, the Afghan government needs to deal with the problems of immigrants through diplomatic means.Earlier, Iran's interior minister said that his country is no longer able to accept Afghan citizens and emphasized that deporting "illegal" immigrants is one of the country's priorities.The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has repeatedly asked the governments of Iran and Pakistan to deal with Afghan immigrants in accordance with international laws and good neighborliness.

News.Az