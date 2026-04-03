Gattuso resigns as Italy's head coach

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Gennaro Gattuso has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Italian Football Federation after the team's exit in the World Cup play-offs, according to a statement from the federation.

Gattuso and the FIGC have terminated their agreement by mutual consent, the statement released on Friday said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gattuso had replaced Luciano Spalletti in June 2025 and debuted as the new coach of the "Azzurri" in September 2025, with a convincing 5-0 victory over Estonia.

The FIGC thanked Gattuso and his staff for the "dedication and passion" they showed over the last nine months, wishing them "success in the continuation of their careers."

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row on Tuesday evening, after losing the play-off final to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina also resigned after Italy's elimination, as did the head of the delegation, Gigi Buffon.

Italy has two friendlies scheduled in June, but it is unlikely that a new coach will be appointed until then, given that the new FIGC president is expected to be elected in June.

News.Az