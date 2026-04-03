Major UAE aluminum plant shut down following Iranian attack

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Emirates Global Aluminium has stated that Iranian attacks have led to the shutdown of its Al Taweelah site in Abu Dhabi, with a full recovery potentially taking up to 12 months.

The company previously reported “significant damage” to the facility last month, which led to a halt in operations at one of the region’s largest aluminium smelters, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Al Taweelah plant is a major part of global aluminium supply, and its shutdown is expected to have wider impacts on production and supply chains.

News.Az