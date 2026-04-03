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US proposes all-time high $1.5T defense budget

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US proposes all-time high $1.5T defense budget
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On Friday, US President Donald Trump proposed a historic $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal year 2027, the largest in US history, while also advocating for significant reductions in domestic spending.

According to budget fact sheets released by the White House ahead of the annual budget proposal, the plan includes $1.15 trillion in discretionary defense spending and an additional $350 billion in mandatory resources, bringing the total defense budget to $1.5 trillion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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At the same time, the administration is seeking a 10% reduction in discretionary non-defense spending, equal to about $73 billion, as Trump renews his push to scale back domestic programs while expanding military outlays.

The proposed increase comes as the administration faces growing political pressure over the ongoing war with Iran.

Although Congress is not expected to approve many of the proposed domestic cuts in full, the budget is likely to shape the coming fiscal debate on Capitol Hill and serve as a key signal of the administration’s spending priorities ahead of the November midterm elections.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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