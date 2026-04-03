Brazilian lawmaker seeks to prevent Israeli military entry into country

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A lawmaker from Bahia has officially called on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to prevent Israeli military personnel from entering Brazil, following a series of controversial incidents involving Israeli tourists in Bahia.

The measure argues that individuals who took part in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon could be held accountable for acts described in the document as genocide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The proposal, submitted by state representative Hilton Coelho of the Socialism and Liberty Party (Psol), calls on the federal government to adopt measures preventing individuals linked to alleged human rights violations from using Brazil as a tourist destination or refuge. The document characterises such acts as potential genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Coelho grounds the request in Brazil’s Federal Constitution, which prioritises human rights, peace, and the rejection of violence in international relations, as well as the Migration Law (No. 13.445/2017), which permits authorities to deny entry to foreigners suspected of serious violations.

The proposal outlines operational measures, including monitoring arrivals through the Federal Police to identify individuals who participated in military operations, immediate denial of entry where applicable, and international coordination to restrict cross-border movement of those under suspicion.

The initiative comes amid increasing controversy in Bahia, particularly in coastal destinations such as Itacaré and Morro de São Paulo, which have become popular among Israeli tourists, many of whom travel after completing mandatory military service. Local businesses have adapted to this demand, offering Hebrew-language services and tailored hospitality, making the segment economically relevant.

News.Az