Over 6 million in Southern California under fire threat as high winds persist
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Tuesday. Photo: Ethan Swope/AP
As firefighters battle several blazes across metro Los Angeles, high wind conditions across the region in the hours ahead remain a challenge.Forecasters expected winds to uptick from Tuesday night through Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
More than 6 million people are under a critical fire threat Wednesday across several counties in Southern California, including cities outside of Los Angeles County such as Anaheim, Riverside, San Bernardino and Oxnard.
Northeast winds at 20 to 30 mph are forecast with gusts of 50 mph possible, the National Weather Service cautioned.
The fires have killed at least 25 people — nine in the Palisades Fire and 16 in the Eaton Fire.
People in areas impacted by ash from the wildfires should wear proper respiratory masks to help protect against potential health problems, a city health official said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order preventing “aggressive and unsolicited cash offers” under market value to wildfire victims in 15 zip codes in the Los Angeles area, saying, “We will not allow greedy developers to rip off these working-class communities at a time when they need more support than ever before.”
Two schools in the Palisades that burned down will resume classes on temporary campuses, as the Los Angeles Unified School District works to “return to normalcy,” the district said. Last week, the superintendent said at least a third of all students in the district — the second-largest school district nationwide and the largest in California — are being impacted in some way by the fires.