Pakistan and Indonesia wrap up successful joint counter-terrorism exercise

Pakistan and Indonesia have successfully wrapped up the joint military exercise Shaheen Strike-II, which took place from November 8 to 19, 2025, with a specific focus on strengthening counter-terrorism (CT) capabilities, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Combat teams from the Pakistan Army and the Indonesian Army participated in the intensive training programme, which aimed at refining operational drills, urban warfare techniques, and counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) procedures. All training objectives were fully achieved, ISPR confirmed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The exercise formally concluded on 18 November with a closing ceremony attended by a senior General Officer from Pakistan as the Chief Guest. Senior military officials represented the Indonesian side.

During the course of the exercise, troops from both countries displayed exceptional professionalism, tactical proficiency, and operational coordination. The training not only enhanced CT interoperability but also deepened the longstanding military-to-military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

ISPR noted that Shaheen Strike-II reflects the commitment of both nations to strengthen joint preparedness against evolving security challenges and to promote defence collaboration in the region.

News.Az