Pakistan and Indonesia wrap up successful joint counter-terrorism exercise
Pakistan and Indonesia have successfully wrapped up the joint military exercise Shaheen Strike-II, which took place from November 8 to 19, 2025, with a specific focus on strengthening counter-terrorism (CT) capabilities, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Combat teams from the Pakistan Army and the Indonesian Army participated in the intensive training programme, which aimed at refining operational drills, urban warfare techniques, and counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) procedures. All training objectives were fully achieved, ISPR confirmed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
ISPR noted that Shaheen Strike-II reflects the commitment of both nations to strengthen joint preparedness against evolving security challenges and to promote defence collaboration in the region.