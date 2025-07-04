Pakistan army thwarts border infiltration, eliminates 30 terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces killed 30 terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan over the past two nights, the military said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the infiltration attempts took place on Tuesday and Wednesday nights along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinc, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance and preparedness, and prevented a potential catastrophe," the statement said.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the site, the ISPR said.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain determined and committed to securing the country's borders and eradicating the menace of terrorism," the statement added.

News.Az