Pakistan calls on India to fully restore the Indus Water Treaty

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the Indus Water Treaty on Monday and urged India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the agreement, which New Delhi has suspended since May.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance", News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan is committed to the full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty and also expects India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the treaty.

It welcomed the interpretation related to the Indus Water Treaty made by the Court of Arbitration on August 8.

