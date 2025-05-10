Pakistan destroys several Indian military installations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday, military sources said, News.Az reports citing Dunyanews TV.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan has launched ‘Bunyun Marsoos’ (Iron Wall) operation in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggest Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Adampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

In its ‘Bunyun Marsoos’ operation, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan army used Fateh –I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh –I missile was fired from an undisclosed location.

Security sources said Pakistan’s missiles targeted Indian locations from where they carried out attacks on innocent civilians and mosques in Pakistan.

Security sources have further revealed that the G-Top, the supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters, Uri, has also been destroyed.

Seventy per cent power supply was disrupted after a cyber attack. Majority of Indian cities plunged into darkness after power disruption. The Indian artillery gun position Dahar Nigari has been destroyed in Bunyun Marsoos operation against enemy.

The military and political leadership has decided to target economic locations inside India, if it attacked Pakistan again. Earlier, Pakistan thwarted Indian attack on its airbases. Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a press briefing in the wee hours of Saturday said that India has pushed Pakistan towards a full scale war and warned India to just wait for Pakistan’s response.

Pakistani drones have been sighted in New Delhi in daylight, questioning the effectiveness of Indian defence system, which failed to intercept Pakistani drones.

He informed that India targeted Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base and Murid Base in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday. He said that all our assets at these air bases are safe.

Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India has fired missiles at three airbases in Pakistan.

Nur Khan Air Base, Mureed Base and Shorkot were targeted. India has fired air-to-ground missiles.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan foiled Indian attack near Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force are safe, adding they are not intimidated by India's aggression and power.

He said India also fired missiles at Afghanistan, and that India is pushing the entire region towards war.

The DG ISPR said that most of the missiles were destroyed in the air, some missiles fell on airbases but there was no damage, adding the Indian action reflects India's cowardly thinking, the missiles were thwarted by the air defense system.

News.Az