Pakistan forms new paramilitary force ahead of PTI protests
Pakistan has announced the formation of a new national paramilitary force, sparking concerns among opposition parties and human rights groups about the potential for political repression.
The new force will be called the Federal Constabulary and will be formed by restructuring an existing paramilitary unit currently operating along the northwestern border with Afghanistan, state minister for the Interior Talal Chaudhry said at a press conference in Faisalabad on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
According to a copy of the amended law cited by Dunya News TV, the Federal Constabulary will be tasked with internal security, riot control and counter-terrorism duties.
The announcement comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, prepares for nationwide protests on August 5, marking two years since his arrest.
Past protests since Khan’s arrest in August 2023 have at times turned violent and disrupted life in Islamabad for days.