Pakistan, Iran discuss escalating crisis in region

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with Iran’s President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to address the worsening regional crisis.

The premier stressed that sustained dialogue and diplomacy are crucial to safeguarding peace, security, and development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both leaders, citing deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties, vowed to maintain regular high-level consultations and strengthen cooperation across all areas of bilateral relations.

The call comes as US appears on brink of striking Iran. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing major military action after preliminary talks with Tehran over nuclear and ballistic missile restrictions collapsed.

Trump’s latest threats have triggered a fierce response from Iran, with officials warning of immediate retaliation and top advisers hinting at potential strikes on Israel if the US attacks.

POTUS Trump demanded deal with Iran, insisting on the elimination of nuclear weapons, permanent halts to uranium enrichment, limits on ballistic missiles, and an end to support for regional proxies. Iran has refused to discuss missile restrictions, insisting talks focus solely on its nuclear program, leaving diplomacy at a deadlock.

Options reportedly under US consideration include airstrikes targeting Iranian leaders, security officials involved in crackdowns on protesters, nuclear facilities, and government institutions. The presence of a US carrier strike group in the region has expanded military possibilities, though no final decision has been made.

Amid tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond “immediately and powerfully” to any aggression against Iranian territory, airspace, or waters, raising fears of a major regional conflict.

