Palestine has officially applied to join the BRICS bloc, though it has yet to receive a formal response, Abdelhafiz Nofal, Palestine’s ambassador to Russia, confirmed.

“We have submitted an application, but, as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. We have not yet received a response,” Nofal said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Until it meets the necessary conditions for full membership, Palestine will continue participating in BRICS events as a guest.

Currently, BRICS comprises 10 full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, which officially joined in January 2025. Additionally, 11 states hold observer or partner status, including Vietnam, which became a BRICS partner in June 2025.

Diplomatic sources have indicated that Pakistan is expected to achieve full membership at the bloc’s 18th or 19th annual summit in 2025 or 2026.

Today, BRICS accounts for more than half of the world’s population, nearly 30% of global GDP, and 20% of international trade, citing its principles of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation as key to its success.

