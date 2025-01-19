Palestinian PM hands over Gaza reconstruction plan to president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa presented a plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip to the country's President and head of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas, News.Az citing the WAFA .

According to him, the plan prepared by Mustafa's government is calculated for the next six months, during which it will be necessary to "take emergency measures to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians."The document also provides for "accelerating the process of delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid" to the residents of Gaza: to this end, the PNA plans to "clear the rubble on the main roads of the sector, restore basic infrastructure, including medical facilities," as well as provide Palestinians living in the enclave with "access to basic utilities" and build temporary housing for those who have lost their homes. The Palestinian government in the West Bank promises to give the children of Gaza the opportunity to complete their education.The plan was developed in coordination with the UN and other international organizations, WAFA noted, adding that the set of measures outlined in it is therefore expected to receive "the broadest support at the international level."

