Tag:
Reconstruction
Azerbaijan invests 25B manats in Karabakh, East Zangezur
09 Dec 2025-16:13
Egypt and Palestine discuss Gaza reconstruction conference
17 Oct 2025-22:16
Syrian president launches fund for post-Assad reconstruction efforts
04 Sep 2025-23:58
Jordan, Syria, and U.S. officials hold talks on Syria’s reconstruction
12 Aug 2025-19:58
Syria, EU discuss plans for early recovery and reconstruction after sanction lift
21 May 2025-20:15
From mediation to reconstruction: Azerbaijan expands its Middle East role
15 Apr 2025-10:21
Palestinian PM hands over Gaza reconstruction plan to president
19 Jan 2025-23:40
Reborn Karabakh: A symbol of will, triumph, unity, and diligence
14 Jan 2025-13:32
Ersan Ergür: Setbacks force Russia to collaborate with Türkiye in Syria’s reconstruction - INTERVIEW
01 Jan 2025-10:00
Ukraine receives €55 million from EIB for social infrastructure reconstruction
30 Dec 2024-15:11
