Paramilitary attacks kill at least 300 in SW Sudan in 2 days: gov't

Paramilitary attacks kill at least 300 in SW Sudan in 2 days: gov't

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 300 people were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Al-Nuhood in West Kordofan State, southwestern Sudan, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A ministry statement said the attacks occurred over the past two days and accused the RSF of committing "crimes against humanity," with the killings "carried out on an ethnic basis."

The ministry also reiterated its call for the United Nations Security Council and other international actors to end what it called "leniency" toward the RSF's actions.

The RSF has not yet responded to the allegations.

News.Az