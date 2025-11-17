Parents suspected after beheaded child’s body found in Moscow-area apartment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities have launched a criminal case on charges of murder.

The body of a child—whose severed head was discovered earlier Sunday in a pond at a Moscow park—has been found inside an apartment in a residential building in Balashikha, near Moscow, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"A child’s body was found in an apartment in Balshikha. According to preliminary data, the child’s head was found in a bag in Moscow’s Golyanovo pond this morning," the spokesman said.

The parents are suspected of murdering the child.

A backpack and a bag with remains of a child aged from seven to ten were found during renovation works at the Golyanovo pond in eastern Moscow on Sunday morning. The Russian emergencies ministry’s divers examined the pond but did not found other parts of the body. Forensic experts established that the child died not more than two days ago. A criminal case on murder charges was opened.

News.Az