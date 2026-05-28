6.9-magnitude quake rattles Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the United States Geological Survey, Chile was hit by a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Monday.

The temblor happened at 5:52 p.m. Chile Summer time about 19 miles east of Calama, Chile, data from the agency shows, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake’s reported magnitude. Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt U.S.G.S. scientists to update the shake-severity map.

Subsequent quakes have been reported in the same area. Such temblors are typically aftershocks caused by minor adjustments along the portion of a fault that slipped at the time of the initial earthquake.

Aftershocks can occur days, weeks or even years after the first earthquake. These events can be of equal or larger magnitude to the initial earthquake, and they can continue to affect already damaged locations.

News.Az