Azerbaijan marks 28 May Independence Day with nationwide celebrations

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Azerbaijan is celebrating its Independence Day today, marking 108 years since the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on 28 May 1918 — the first secular and democratic state in the Muslim East.

The holiday has also been observed in the territories liberated from occupation over the past five years, symbolising national unity and the restoration of state sovereignty, News.Az reports.

The ADR was established in the wake of the February Revolution in Russia in 1917, which led to the collapse of the monarchy and sparked national liberation movements across the former empire. Declared on 28 May 1918, the ADR became a pioneering model of democratic governance in the Turkic and Islamic world.

Founded by Mammad Emin Rasulzada, the ADR introduced several progressive reforms, including universal suffrage with voting rights for women, gender equality, the creation of a national army, currency and banking system, as well as the establishment of diplomatic ties and international recognition. The first state to formally recognise the ADR was the Ottoman Empire on 4 June 1918.

Fatali Khan Khoyski served as the first head of the provisional government. After a brief period in Tbilisi, the National Council moved to Ganja, and in September 1918, the national government relocated to Baku following the expulsion of Dashnak-Bolshevik forces with support from the Ottoman army.

On 9 November 1918, Azerbaijan’s tricolour flag was officially adopted, replacing the previous red banner and further solidifying the identity of the newly formed republic.

Although the ADR existed for only 23 months, it left a lasting legacy. It was overthrown by Bolshevik forces in 1920, leading to Azerbaijan’s forced incorporation into Soviet Russia. The country regained its independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

A monument commemorating the ADR’s Declaration of Independence stands in Baku.

From 1991 until 2021, the national holiday was known as Republic Day. However, following a decision by the Azerbaijani Parliament on 15 October 2021, the holiday was officially renamed Independence Day. The law was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on the same day.

Independence Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan and is marked annually with celebrations across the country.

News.Az