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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extends Independence Day greetings to nation

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extends Independence Day greetings to nation
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, according to a statement published on the ministry’s page on X.

"We sincerely congratulate our dear compatriots on May 28 – Independence Day, one of the most glorious pages in the centuries-old history of our statehood, and wish our people and state everlasting independence, progress, and prosperity. Long live a strong and independent Azerbaijan!" the post reads, News.Az reports.

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News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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