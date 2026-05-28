Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extends Independence Day greetings to nation
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, according to a statement published on the ministry’s page on X.
"We sincerely congratulate our dear compatriots on May 28 – Independence Day, one of the most glorious pages in the centuries-old history of our statehood, and wish our people and state everlasting independence, progress, and prosperity. Long live a strong and independent Azerbaijan!" the post reads, News.Az reports.
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By Ulviyya Salmanli