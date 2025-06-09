Passenger plane crashes in US

Former Navy fighter pilot Casey Talbot addresses recent aviation incidents and concerns about the safety of flying

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger plane has crashed in the US state of Tennessee, with, according to preliminary data, 16 to 20 people on board, News.Az reports citing the CNN.

"Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are assisting at the scene of a plane crash on Old Shelbyville Road," the statement said.

Several people were evacuated by air and taken to hospitals. Rescuers and investigators are working at the scene. The circumstances of the air crash are being clarified.

News.Az