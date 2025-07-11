Yandex metrika counter

Pennsylvania faces statewide 911 outage

  • World
  • Share
Pennsylvania faces statewide 911 outage
Photo: Adobe Stock

Fire departments and county emergency centers across the US State of Pennsylvania are warning the public about a statewide 911 outage.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the state is experiencing a statewide intermittent 911 outage, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 center on their non-emergency lines.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      