Pennsylvania faces statewide 911 outage

Fire departments and county emergency centers across the US State of Pennsylvania are warning the public about a statewide 911 outage.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the state is experiencing a statewide intermittent 911 outage, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 center on their non-emergency lines.

News.Az