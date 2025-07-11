Pennsylvania faces statewide 911 outage
- 11 Jul 2025 23:43
- 11 Jul 2025 23:45
- 1028315
- World
Photo: Adobe Stock
Fire departments and county emergency centers across the US State of Pennsylvania are warning the public about a statewide 911 outage.
According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the state is experiencing a statewide intermittent 911 outage, News.Az reports, citing US media.
Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 center on their non-emergency lines.