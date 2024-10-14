Pentagon condemns 'destabilizing' Chinese military exercises near Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the Pentagon strongly condemned Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, describing them as destabilizing, News.Az reports citing The Straits Times.

"This military pressure operation is irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilizing," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command said the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills took place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan.Shortly after announcing their completion, China's defense ministry on Monday issued a warning that the drills were not a repeat of the earlier "Joint Sword-2024A" war games held in May, but an increase in pressure against Taiwan independence, and said more could follow.

