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Pentagon
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Pentagon
Starlink outage hit drone tests, exposing Pentagon reliance on SpaceX
16 Apr 2026-14:17
Pentagon boosts Cuba plans if Trump orders intervention
16 Apr 2026-01:05
Anthropic talking to the Trump administration about its next AI model, co-founder says
13 Apr 2026-23:44
US rescues airman as Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline
05 Apr 2026-09:03
Pentagon considers deploying airborne troops for Iran war
23 Mar 2026-23:48
US military to adopt Palantir AI as core system
21 Mar 2026-16:56
Hegseth order to remove Claude sparks backlash
19 Mar 2026-14:49
OpenAI to sell AI to US government via Amazon cloud
17 Mar 2026-17:45
U.S. claims Iran’s new supreme leader is likely ‘injured’
13 Mar 2026-20:58
Microsoft backs Anthropic in challenging Pentagon's 'supply chain risk' label
13 Mar 2026-19:33
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NATO says US weapons still heading to Ukraine
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