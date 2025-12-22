Permira, Warburg set to acquire Clearwater Analytics

+ ↺ − 16 px

A consortium of private equity firms led by Permira and Warburg Pincus has reached an agreement to acquire investment and accounting software firm Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) in a deal valued at approximately $8.4 billion, including debt, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement, Permira and Warburg Pincus will take Clearwater private at a cash price of $24.55 per share, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The offer represents a 47% premium to Clearwater’s closing share price of $16.69 on November 10, prior to media reports suggesting a potential sale.

Clearwater shares rose 7% in premarket trading on Monday following the announcement.

The transaction also includes participation from several minority investors, including Francisco Partners and Temasek. Clearwater CEO Sandeep Sahai said the acquiring firms have a deep understanding of the company’s business and the broader technology sector, noting their strong track records in supporting the growth of leading global technology companies.

The deal includes a “go-shop” period that runs through January 23, 2026, during which Clearwater may seek and evaluate alternative acquisition proposals, with a possible 10-day extension for certain bidders.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, after which Clearwater Analytics will operate as a privately held company.

News.Az