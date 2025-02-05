Pezeshkian responds to Trump's threats on oil exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

In response to US President’s threats to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, the Iranian president stated, "They believe that everything we do relies on oil, so they think they can stop it, but there are many other ways."

Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that "energy exports in a market with many customers have resulted in significant revenues," News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

"We are a powerful country, and our reserves and resources are exceptional in the world," the president said.

"The United States is sanctioning us, but if we manage our own resources, we will solve our problems," he also said, adding that "They think everything we do depends on oil and they want to stop it."

Meanwhile, the Iranian president stressed that "there are many other ways."

"They think everything we do depends on oil so they can stop it," Pezeshkian said in reference to the US president's remarks last night who claimed he will bring Iran's oil exports to zero.

Donald Trump illegally pulled US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran unilaterally on May 8, 2018 and imposed the unprecedented sanctions on Iran, which have so far been proven to be futile.

Iran took steps away from the nuclear deal which was called JCPOA with the aim of pressuring other participants to stand up to the US pressures after the US withdrawal from the deal.

Iran has said that the sanctions cannot bring the country to its knees nor will they be able to do in the future. Iran has constantly rejected the Western claims that its peaceful nuclear program is for acquiring weapons purposes.

Tehran has also vowed that it is ready for talks to remove the sanctions on the country in exchange for curbing its uranium enrichment.

News.Az