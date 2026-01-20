Philippines faces $5.7 billion BOP deficit in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines' balance of payments (BOP) recorded a deficit of 827 million U.S. dollars in December 2025, bringing the total deficit for the year to 5.7 billion dollars, according to the country's central bank.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday that the country's gross international reserves (GIR) reached 110.8 billion dollars as of end-December 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"This level of reserves remains an adequate external liquidity buffer, equivalent to 7.4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income," said the BSP, adding that it covers about 3.9 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity.

The BOP accounts for the country's transactions with the rest of the world. GIR are made up of foreign-denominated securities, foreign exchange, and other assets, including gold.

